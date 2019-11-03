Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Halloween has come and gone, but it appears Sam Darnold still is seeing ghosts.

Darnold, who infamously noted he was seeing ghosts amid the Patriots’ demolition of the Jets back in Week 7, tossed one of the ugliest interceptions you’ll ever see in New York’s battle with Miami on Sunday afternoon. With the Jets at the Dolphins’ 2-yard line late in the second quarter, Darnold was swarmed by defenders on second-and-goal. But instead of taking the sack or throwing it well out of bounds, the second-year signal-caller feebly lofted the ball to the corner of the end zone and was intercepted by Jomal Wiltz.

As if the pick wasn’t embarrassing enough, the folks in charge of operating the music at Hard Rock Stadium piled on by playing the “Ghostbusters” theme song after the play. You can check it out in the video here.

Unfortunately for Darnold, he probably shouldn’t expect ghosts jokes at his expense to die down any time soon.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images