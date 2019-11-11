Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don Cherry is out at Sportsnet.

The 85-year-old broadcaster, who has been criticized in the past due to his outspoken views, was fired Monday, the network confirmed via Twitter.

The latest controversial comments came during Saturday’s “Coach’s Corner” broadcast, when Cherry singled out Toronto immigrants for not remembering Canada’s veterans on Remembrance Day.

“You people … you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that,” he said, per CTV’s Rosa Hwang. “These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada. These guys paid the biggest price.”

Sportsnet responded Monday afternoon releasing a statement shortly after the news broke.

“Sports brings people together — it unifies us, not divides us,” Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley said in the statement. “Following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday night’s broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down. During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

You can read the entire statement below:

Cherry spent the last 38 years with Sportsnet.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images