The Patriots defense didn’t look like their normal selves early in Sunday’s game, and Dont’a Hightower was pretty fired up about it.

New England’s “Boogeymen” allowed points to the Baltimore Ravens on three consecutive drives, something that’s pretty out of character considering how solid the defense has been through the first eight weeks of the season.

Hightower, understandably, wasn’t happy about what had transpired and cameras caught the linebacker passionately yelling at his teammates.

You can check out the sequence here.

New England managed to force a 3-and-out on its next drive.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images