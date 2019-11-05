Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

College basketball season finally is here, and the Duke Blue Devils once again have a loaded freshman class.

Mike Krzyzewski’s team will be put to the test right off the bat Tuesday, as the No. 4 Blue Devils take on the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks in the Champions Classic opener at Madison Square Garden.

Bill Self’s squad is led by big men Udoka Azubuike and Silvio De Sousa, while Devon Dotson holds down the Jayhawks backcourt. Will Dotson be able to keep Duke’s Tre Jones in check? Time will tell.

Here’s how to watch the game:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images