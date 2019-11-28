The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive of late, and safety Earl Thomas isn’t being shy when discussing his squad.

Thomas and the Ravens take on the 10-1 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, presenting a potential Super Bowl LIV preview. The possibility was brought up Wednesday when Thomas met with reporters, and Thomas voiced his confidence in the Ravens.

“You think the 49ers are going to the Super Bowl?,” Thomas asked, via WBAL’s Pete Gilbert. “It could be. Let’s see. Just going out there and try to play the best football we can possibly do. And when the Super Bowl comes, whoever we play, they’re going to be in trouble.”

We’re sure New England Patriots fans won’t like that answer.

But after seeing the way Baltimore has torn through its opponent’s thus far, Thomas’ confidence is understandable. Lamar Jackson has looked seemingly unstoppable to this point, but the Ravens’ Week 13 matchup should present some interesting looks into a matchup we certainly could see in February.

