The weekend has arrived and if you’re trying to look like a million bucks for that big night out or just unwind after a stressful week of work, Encore Boston Harbor has you covered.

From the luxurious spa to a world-class salon, Encore Boston Harbor has all of the amenities.

The Spa spreads out more than 19,000 square feet of relaxation, treatment rooms, lounges, sauna, steam room, hot plunge pools and a fully equipped changing room, which welcomes you with smells of eucalyptus at every turn.

The Salon is just as spectacular. It offers hair and makeup services, manicures and pedicures, all at a great price.

NESN’s Courtney Cox went to both to check out all of the amenities. Watch her experience in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Courtney Cox gets her hair done