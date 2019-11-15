Will N’Keal Harry announce his NFL arrival with a bang Sunday?

ESPN’s Mike Reiss predicts the New England Patriots wide receiver will catch a touchdown pass Sunday in his team’s Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Harry hasn’t debuted with the team yet, but Reiss believes the matchup against the Eagles presents the perfect opportunity for the Patriots’ first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to shine.

“First-round draft choice N’Keal Harry will be active for the first time this season for the Patriots, and the wide receiver will be targeted in the red zone for a touchdown grab on a fade route, where his size and physicality can be tapped,” Reiss wrote Thursday. “The Eagles are tough to run against, so the passing attack figures to be a bigger part of the Patriots’ offensive approach.”

The Patriots activated Harry off injured reserve two weeks ago, but he was a healthy scratch for their Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Although he has drawn praise for the commitment and intensity he shows in practice, head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t announced whether the rookie wideout will play against the Eagles.

However, if Harry plays then Reiss’ prediction isn’t an unreasonable expectation. After all, scouting reports on Harry’s size and skills suggest the red zone is where he might be most valuable.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images