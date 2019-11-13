Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ESPN on Wednesday released a list featuring the greatest “one-hit wonder” for each team in NFL history.

The Patriots’ “one-hit wonder” might not shock you too much.

Jonas Gray received the nod for New England, joining the likes of Tim Tebow and Peyton Hillis on ESPN’s unique list.

As highlighted by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Gray had one of the best single-game performances for a running back in team history on Nov. 16, 2014. During a regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts, Gray rushed for 201 yards and a franchise-record four touchdowns in the Patriots’ 42-20 win.

Gray never found his way back to a starting position after showing up late to the Patriots’ facility just a few days later.

Here’s what Reiss wrote in terms of the aftermath:

In the days after the game, Gray was late to the facility once and quickly slipped into coach Bill Belichick’s doghouse. He finished the season with 412 rushing yards and was released in September 2015. Gray had 45 total carries for the Dolphins and Jaguars in 2015, but he injured his quad and was released by Jacksonville in 2016 and didn’t play another down in the NFL. Gray’s name was in the pool for the recent XFL draft, but he was not selected.

From breaking records on the Patriots to not being drafted in the XFL, it has been a tough road for Gray since his career night.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports