If you’re a Patriots fan, you might want to stay away from ESPN’s Twitter accounts before Sunday’s game between New England and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The two teams are set to square off at Lincoln Financial Field in a rematch of Super Bowl LII which, of course, the Eagles won. Unsurprisingly, the folks in charge of ESPN’s multiple Twitter accounts spent much of Sunday morning sharing highlights and photos that will please Eagles fans but depress Patriots diehards.

That includes this tweet, which blatantly trolls Tom Brady:

Today, the Patriots and Eagles match up for the first time since this happened. pic.twitter.com/awjjTDlV8Z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2019

Ah, yes, who could forget?

The Patriots and Eagles will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images