Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We now know the Boston Celtics will not be wearing turquoise blue-colored alternate Jerseys this season.

But before everyone came to that retaliation, fans, including former Celtic Glen “Big Baby” Davis, lost their collective minds.

In case you missed it, Enes Kanter recently leaked new Celtics alternate jerseys, but something was off with the color in his video. Consequently, NBA fans everywhere ridiculed the Celtics for rolling with jerseys that looked like they belonged to the Charlotte Hornets.

Davis might have had the bestreaction of them all, however.

“Oh hell no,” Davis recently told TMZ Sports. “Aww no, that’s some baby blue doo-doo. … I don’t know what this is. This is ugly. You think about the colors … I would rather you do green and white in a different way. Don’t go away from the colors.

” … This look like some AAU basketball team from somewhere in Mattapan, somwhere in Dorcester.”

Well, that’s one way to put it.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images