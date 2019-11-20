Is Tom Brady secretly lobbying for Antonio Brown’s return?

Brady was among several Patriots players who liked Brown’s Instagram post apologizing to team owner Robert Kraft on Tuesday, and it just so happened to come on the heels of the quarterback voicing frustration about the offense’s performance Sunday in New England’s 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

This caused some internet pot stirrers to wonder whether Brady reached out to Brown before the latter’s social media apology, perhaps to encourage the olive branch extension, and former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington stoked the fire Wednesday on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself” by presenting the conspiracy theory.

“It wasn’t genuine yet it was put out there and liked by multiple players, none bigger than the name of one Tom Brady,” Arrington, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, explained. “Let’s add on to this: Baltimore thrashed (the Patriots), showed them that they did not have enough talent. There’s a possibility he could be able to play, there’s a possibility he could be ruled out, but yet we saw a dejected Tom Brady after a victory because he didn’t have what he wanted, right? I’m sitting here conspiracy theory. Here’s the sizzle in your spirit type deal: Tom Brady told him to send that tweet out. Tom Brady is trying to direct getting AB back in the mitts of that New England Patriots organization.

“There’s something here,” Arrington added. “Tom Brady is lobbying to get AB back on his team.”

.@LaVarArrington has an interesting conspiracy theory about Antonio Brown’s apology post 🤔 "Tom Brady told him to send that tweet out… Tom Brady is lobbying to get AB back on this team." pic.twitter.com/pgqCdmh3ai — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) November 20, 2019

The situation, of course, is very complicated. Not just because of Brown’s unceremonious release from the Patriots and subsequent criticism of Kraft earlier this season. But also because the wide receiver is the subject of some troubling allegations, including sexual assault, casting doubt over his NFL future.

All told, the Patriots sure could use some help offensively, and Brady seemingly got along with Brown during the veteran wideout’s brief time in New England. The two even showed flashes of a special on-field connection, with Brown catching four passes for 56 yards with a touchdown in his only game with the Patriots, a Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins.

So, maybe Arrington is on to something? It’s an interesting theory, if nothing else.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images