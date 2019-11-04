Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patriots fans looking for a pick-me-up following Sunday night’s loss to the Ravens need only look at Donte’ Stallworth’s Twitter account.

New England got its doors blown off in Baltimore, eventually suffering a 37-20 loss on “Sunday Night Football.” Fans and media personalities predictably freaked out, as the Patriots hardly looked like the team that won their first eight games of the season.

After the game, Stallworth, who played with the Patriots and 2007 again in 2012, offered a much-needed perspective.

Take a look:

hey patriots fans, the ravens were the better team tonight, you can’t win em all. it’s better to lose now, in November, than later in the season … trust me. — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) November 4, 2019

A rational take on Twitter? Miracles really do happen.

For what it’s worth, Stallworth picked the Ravens to knock off the defending champions.

I told a few people from the Ravens org earlier this week they would give the Patriots their first loss of the season. you could just feel it, it was in the air. every game is a different matchup, and tonight baltimore won their individual matchups vs new england — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) November 4, 2019

The Patriots will look to get back on track in two weeks when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles.

