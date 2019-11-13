If you’re into self-deprecating humor from professional athletes, Phil Hughes is the guy to follow on Twitter.

In case you missed it, The Athletic on Tuesday reported the Houston Astros used technology to steal signs during their 2017 World Series run. Players around the game have corroborated the report, and eye-opening video evidence appears to confirm the allegations, as well. It’s a rough look for the Astros, who unsurprisingly are being excoriated by players, fans and media alike.

That brings us to Hughes, who might have had the best reaction of them all.

Check out this tweet:

I’m convinced every team was using cameras to steal signs. But only during my starts — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) November 13, 2019

Again, we appreciate the humor, but Hughes’ joke does come with a caveat. The oft-injured right-hander only has made one start against the Astros since A.J. Hinch took over as manager, giving up six runs on six hits over two innings in 2016. He did give up three runs in a relief appearance against Hinch’s Astros the following season.

Still, it’s fair to say Hughes hasn’t had much success against Houston since Hinch took over in 2015. The 33-year-old hasn’t pitched since 2018, though, so his days of being knocked around by the Astros might be over.

