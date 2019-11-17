Week 11 had some pretty sweet touchdown celebrations.
First, Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson pulled off a keg stand with the rest of his offensive line after a TD. It ultimately was reviewed and didn’t count, but it still was awesome nonetheless.
Then, Ezekiel Elliott decided to get it on the fun.
The Dallas Cowboys running back ran 17 yards to the house on a screen pass from Dak Prescott and honored the QB by recreating Prescott’s wild hip thrust dance.
Who did it better? Prescott or Elliott?
Dallas would go on to beat the Detroit Lions 35-27 to improve to 6-4.
