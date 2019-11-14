Fantasy defenses are a crapshoot.
The New England Patriots still are a juggernaut, but after a lackluster performance against the Baltimore Ravens, would anybody be surprised if Bill Belichick’s unit allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to put up points this weekend? Similarly, the once-unbenchable Chicago Bears are tough to trust, even in a matchup with the underwhelming Los Angeles Rams offense, which just get dominated by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
At this point in the season, it’s harder than ever to identify which defenses are worth starting on Sundays. Thankfully, we’re here to guide you through what should be a fascinating weekend in the NFL.
Let’s look at the five defenses you should start in Week 11:
Buffalo Bills (at Miami Dolphins)
Yes, the Dolphins have earned our respect, but they still are a wretched team on both sides of the ball. Expect the Bills to rack up enough sacks and turnovers to post an elite fantasy day.
Los Angeles Rams (vs. Chicago Bears)
The Rams’ defense has been a force over its last three games: 13 sacks, five takeaways, two defensive touchdowns and 31 total points allowed. The unit should torment Mitch Trubisky on Sunday.
Pittsburgh Steelers (at Cleveland Browns)
The Steelers have been ridiculous over the past month, posting 14 takeaways, 14 sacks and four defensive touchdowns. At this point, Baker Mayfield has given us no indication that he can have a great day against a good defense. Start the Steelers with confidence.
San Francisco 49ers (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
Yes, the Cardinals scored 25 points against the Niners in Week 9, but that game was in Arizona and on a short week. San Francisco, which admittedly was iffy Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, should get back to its elite ways this weekend.
New England Patriots (at Philadelphia Eagles)
This is the best defense in football. Yes, the Eagles are a good opponent and probably will move the ball, but New England should get enough sacks and turnovers to warrant starting.
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images