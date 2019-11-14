For many fantasy football leagues, the home stretch has arrived.
With many leagues’ regular seasons ending after the completion of Week 13, Week 11 is a big one for making that final push into the playoffs. Because of that, every move you make in your lineup can have a major impact on where you finish this season. There is little room for error.
Here are NESN.com’s Week 11 starts and sits:
STARTS
Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders
Carr has been surprisingly sharp this season despite a one-touchdown performance in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s thrown the ball at least 30 times in all but two games, so there’s potential for a big showing against a bad Cincinnati Bengals defense in Week 11.
Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
While his two touchdowns in six games indeed is underwhelming, he’s a huge part of Buffalo’s offense, both through the air and on the ground. Considering the Bills are taking on the Dolphins, whose run defense is a mess, Singletary very much is worth starting.
Mohamed Sanu, WR, New England Patriots
Sanu was a oft-used weapon in New England’s offense in Week 9, and now the Patriots get to take on a suspect Eagles pass defense. Even if he doesn’t get into the end zone, it looks like Sanu might still be a good volume option.
Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints
After a slow start to the season, Cook has become a useful fantasy tight end. Atlanta’s pass defense is a disaster, so Cook is positioned for a nice performance.
SITS
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers
Garoppolo is a great game manager, but that does little in the way of helping fantasy owners. Even though the Niners are taking on the Arizona Cardinals this week, look elsewhere before turning to Garoppolo.
Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Drake came back down to earth in his second game with the Cards, and it remains unclear what exactly fantasy owners will get out of the running back while he’s with Arizona. With the Cardinals about to take on the 49ers in San Francisco, Drake is a risky play.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
There’s a few things going against Jeffrey. For one, it’s unclear if he’s fully healthy. He’s also been remarkably inconsistent this season, even though he gets a ton of targets. Finally, he’s facing the Patriots’ elite passing defense. So yeah, pass on Jeffery.
Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings
It’s tough to count out a guy like Rudolph, who occasionally finds the end zone, when the position is so thin in the first place. But Denver has a good pass defense, Kirk Cousins isn’t setting the world on fire and Rudolph doesn’t typically get heaps of targets. See if there are other options first.
