Well, this is it.
In most fantasy football leagues, Week 13 marks the conclusion of the regular season. Some teams in your league likely have long been in or out of the playoff picture, while others need favorable results this week in order to get into the postseason.
This week kicks off with a trio of games on Thanksgiving, with the teams involved boasting varying numbers of significant fantasy players. The Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears to begin the day, and they’ll be followed by the Buffalo Bills visiting the Dallas Cowboys. The day will wrap up with the Atlanta Falcons hosting the New Orleans Saints to end the day.
So, here’s who you should start and sit on Thanksgiving:
START
Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons. The Falcons’ problems this season hardly have been due to any shortcomings on Ryan’s part. A matchup against one of the NFC’s best teams might be off-putting for Ryan’s fantasy owners, but don’t let it be.
Bo Scarbrough, RB, Lions OR Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions. So, this depends on who is under center for the Lions. If it’s Jeff Driskel, give Golladay the start, as he figures to remain one of the only useful offensive weapons in that offense. But if its David Blough quarterbacking Detroit, think about slotting in Scarborough, who might get a decent amount of volume with an uncertain situation in the air.
Jared Cook, TE, Saints. The wait continues for Cook to come back down to earth, but to date he hasn’t and thus remains among the better options at a thin position. Keep trotting him out there until further notice.
Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys. Cooper has turned in a few duds lately, but to be fair he was marked by Stephon Gilmore this past weekend. Not that the Bills are slouches on defense, but Cooper has the ability to get back on track.
SIT
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears. He’s a non-factor more often than not and should be faded in every league.
Frank Gore, RB, Bills. He definitely plays second fiddle to Devin Singletary, and the Cowboys are fine enough at stopping the run. It’s best to stay away from the vet here.
Jason Witten, TE, Cowboys. He’s just not a great fantasy option in the first place, and it doesn’t help that he hasn’t scored since Week 2.
Falcons defense. Despite a couple good showings recently, this unit by and large is a disaster. Sure, they were fine against the Saints in that stunning upset earlier in the season, but banking on that happening again is risky.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images