It’s make-or-break time in fantasy football.
Week 13, in most fantasy leagues, is the final week of the regular season. While the bulk of fantasy players’ postseason hopes likely have already been determined, some still have one last gasp at reaching the playoffs. Not to mention, seeding still is at play.
As such, the waiver wire can be a difference-maker in this ultra-important week. Here are players currently rostered in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues who you should consider picking up.
Quarterback: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (26 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
The Titans haven’t looked back since making a change at quarterback, as the club is 4-1 with Tannehill as the starter this season. The veteran signal-caller has thrown for multiple scores in each of the games he’s won and is averaging just over 255 passing yards per game over five starts. Tennessee’s Week 13 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, have allowed 275 passing yards or more in over half of their games this season. As the Titans continue their fight for a playoff spot, look for Tannehill to rise to the occasion in this critical AFC South showdown.
Other quarterbacks to target: Nick Foles (JAX), Sam Darnold (NYJ)
Running Back: LeSean McCoy, Kansas City Chiefs (51 percent owned)
Much of McCoy’s stock in Week 13 lies in the status of Damien Williams, who left the Chiefs’ Week 11 win with a rib injury. If Williams is unable to go or isn’t close to 100 percent, McCoy will be in position to post solid production against a pretty meh Oakland Raiders defense. The veteran back is coming off one of his best games of the season — seven carries for 29 yards with a touchdown to go along with four catches for 28 yards — and the case can be made that even at 31 years old, he’s still Kansas City’s best dual-threat back. He’s no longer a world-beater, but he’s not the worst option if you’re in a pinch at RB this week.
Other running backs to pursue: Duke Johnson (HOU), Rashaad Penny (SEA), Adrian Peterson (WAS)
Wide Receiver: Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars (62 percent owned)
Westbrook found some cracks in a tough Titans defense Sunday, hauling in eight catches for 69 yards. He’ll face a much, much lighter challenge this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who’ve allowed the most fantasy points per game to receivers this season as well as the most receiving touchdowns to wideouts. We very well could be in store for a shootout Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, which bodes well for Westbrook’s chances of stuffing the stat sheet.
Other wide receivers to target: James Washington (PIT), Randall Cobb (DAL), Mecole Hardman (KC)
Tight End: Ryan Griffin, New York Jets (44 percent owned)
Move over, Jacob Hollister. Griffin is the new under-the-radar fantasy tight end option. The seventh-year pro has been a big part of the Jets’ offense of late, catching a combined eight passes for 122 yards with a pair of touchdowns over New York’s last two games. Griffin is poised to carry out this hot streak Sunday against the winless Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing the sixth-most points per game this season.
