The Boston Bruins were firing on all cylinders Tuesday night. Brad Marchand recorded his 600th career point, becoming just the 11th player to do so as a member of the Bruins and Pastrnak became the first Bruins player to record a hat trick on the road against the Canadiens since 1987. NESN’s Michaela Vernava explains the takeaways from this win in last night’s Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.