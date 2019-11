Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins managed to claw their way back from a two goal deficit, but ended up losing 3-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers in the shootout round. NESN’s Michaela Vernava explains the takeaways from this loss in last night’s Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.