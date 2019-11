Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins extend their winning streak to six vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins. Early on the B’s gave up a 3-0 lead but managed to rally back to win 6-4. NESN’s Michaela Vernava explains the takeaways from this dramatic win in today’s Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game. See the facts in the video above.