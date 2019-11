Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are having trouble in shootouts.

The B’s dropped to 0-4 in shootouts this season in a Saturday night loss to the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. NESN’s Michaela Vernava details the loss in the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

Check out the facts in the video above.