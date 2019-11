Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ever since defeating the Boston Bruins in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Ottawa Senators haven’t found a way to beat the B’s.

The Bruins defeated the Senators, 2-1, on Wednesday night at Canadian Tire Center for their 10th consecutive win over their Atlantic division foe.

Watch the video above for the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game.