Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to say that Dez Bryant is a big fan of Tom Brady.

The free agent receiver, who hasn’t played since tearing his Achilles last season with the New Orleans Saints, tweeted throughout Sunday’s game between the Patriots Cowboys. Bryant made particular note of Brady’s ability to manage the game in tough conditions and lead New England to a hard-fought win over Dallas.

Check out this exchange between Bryant and a fan:

Tom brady doesn't play defense bruh — Anton Shurik (@Shurik_Anton) November 25, 2019

it’s not 1 QB in the NFL who manage the game better than Brady in critical situations ..last year… regular season and post season chiefs and patriots…Brady kept the ball out of Mahommes hands with like 3-5 mins left in the fourth… end of the game damn near looked identical https://t.co/ejq2GWH6lY — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 25, 2019

And here are some of Bryant’s observations from the game:

Patriots know how to win in so many fashions….by design… everybody is bought in… it’s easy to see — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 25, 2019

What I see from the game so far…. Dallas has the better players but New England has the better coaches and game plan — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 25, 2019

Bryant, who recently proclaimed himself fully healed from the Achilles injury, has been candid about his desire to return to the NFL.

And while the former superstar once would have been a great fit on the Patriots, he now likely has little left in the tank. That said, it’s hard to get much worse on offense than what the Patriots have offered for much of the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images