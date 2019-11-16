The “Game of the Week” will feature two SEC teams — as it often does.
No. Auburn is set to host No. 4 Georgia in a matchup of two teams with legitimate aspirations of making the College Football Playoff. Led by star quarterback Jake Fromm, Georgia enters the game as one of the best teams in the country, while Auburn is perhaps the best two-loss team in the nation.
Which team will survive what is sure to be a close, brutal affair? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Georgia-Auburn game.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images