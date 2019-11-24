Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Chicago Bears enter Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants losers of five of their last six, looking to right the ship in a disappointing 2019 season.

New York isn’t a story of success itself, however, losing six consecutive games before hitting last week’s bye. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has shown flashes of promise, but he’s also displayed a liking for turnovers.

Will the Bears take advantage of a matchup with the lowly Giants? Or will Jones and Co. push Chicago deeper into its struggles? Time will tell.

Here’s how to watch Giants-Bears:

When: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports Images