The Celtics have gone 6-3 without Gordon Hayward, but Boston is inching closer and closer to getting the forward back into its lineup.

Hayward, who was seen going through shooting drills at TD Garden and the Auerbach Center over the last week, says he feels ahead of schedule, per NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely. There still is no “definitive” timetable for his return.

Still no definitive timetable on when #Celtics Gordon Hayward (hand) will return, but he says he feels as though he's ahead of schedule. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) November 29, 2019

Hayward suffered a fractured metacarpal in his left hand on Nov. 9 against the San Antonio Spurs and ultimately had surgery two days later. The forward was averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 55.5 percent shooting through eight games prior to the injury.

Boston looks for its third consecutive win Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off from Barclays Center is set for 12 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images