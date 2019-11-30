The Boston Celtics aren’t nearly as unbeatable as they were when Gordon Hayward was around, so though they remain one of the Eastern Conference’s best, they will welcome his return when the time comes.

Hayward has been out since breaking his hand on Nov. 9, but up until then he was looking like he had returned to his All-Star form. The initial timeline for his return was six weeks, but lately Hayward has indicated that he might actually be ahead of schedule.

Following practice Saturday afternoon, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens shared a brief update on the forward.

“He’s able to do non-contact drills,” Stevens said, via MassLive. “And he’ll have another meeting on Monday over FaceTime with his doctor to look at the healing process, discuss what’s next, and then we’ll know more from there.”

The Celtics will face the New York Knicks on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images