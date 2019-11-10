Gordon Hayward just can’t catch a break.
The Boston Celtics star suffered a fractured left hand Saturday night during an awkward collision with San Antonio Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge. Hayward, who looked like his old self through seven games, will visit a hand specialist Monday before determining whether to have surgery.
Most views of the play make it hard to see exactly what happened to Hayward. However, a slo-mo video shown on the Spurs broadcast offers the clearest view yet.
Take a look:
Again, the guy can’t catch a break.
The Celtics went on to blow out the Spurs by 20 points on their own floor. How Boston adjusts to life without Hayward (again) remains to be seen.
Click for how Celtics should proceed in Gordon Hayward’s absence >>
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images