Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gordon Hayward had successful surgery on his left hand Monday, but now we have an update from the forward himself.

Hayward’s procedure to repair a fourth metacarpal fracture took place in New York, per multiple reports, and now he’s returned home. The 29-year-old shared a post on Instagram Tuesday night, thanking everyone for their support and letting fans know he was recuperating with the help of his daughters.

“Thank you to everyone for all the support and well wishes,” Hayward wrote. “I’m home and being well cared for by my three little nurses!”

Check out the post here:

If Hayward’s recovery stays on that six-week timeline, he likely will be back for Boston’s Christmas Day matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

The Celtics won their first game without Hayward on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks, and look to extend their winning streak to nine games Wednesday at home against the Washington Wizards.

Hayward was off to a scorching hot start prior to the injury, averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 55.5 percent shooting over his first eight games.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images