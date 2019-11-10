Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Robyn Hayward feels your pain, Green Teamers.

As you surely know by now, Gordon Hayward fractured his hand Saturday night in the Celtics’ win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Boston forward will see a hand specialist Monday before determining whether to have surgery.

Here’s how Hayward’s wife reacted to the injury:

😢 — Robyn Hayward (@RobynM_Hayward) November 9, 2019

Yeah, not much else to say.

Hayward was back home Sunday morning under the adorable care of his daughters. As for the Celtics, the once again must figure out how to function without Hayward on the floor.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images