Robyn Hayward feels your pain, Green Teamers.
As you surely know by now, Gordon Hayward fractured his hand Saturday night in the Celtics’ win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Boston forward will see a hand specialist Monday before determining whether to have surgery.
Here’s how Hayward’s wife reacted to the injury:
Yeah, not much else to say.
Hayward was back home Sunday morning under the adorable care of his daughters. As for the Celtics, the once again must figure out how to function without Hayward on the floor.
How Celtics will proceed with Gordon Hayward on the shelf >>
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images