Grant Williams is widely regarded as one of the NBA’s highest-character young players, and he lived up to that reputation Tuesday afternoon.

The Tennessee product arrived at the Celtics’ downtown Boston office to hand out customized candles as a thank you for the employees’ hard work and a gift as they enter the holiday season, according to Celtics team reporter Marc D’Amico.

“Appreciate all you do for us. Let’s have a great year! From, Grant,” the label read.

.@Grant2Will came to the Celtics office today and handed out candles to every employee as both a holiday gesture and as a thank you for everyone’s hard work. No other player in the 11 yrs I’ve been here has done something like this. He did it as a rookie. He is a special person. pic.twitter.com/Qp2dcZ3p30 — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 26, 2019

Williams replied to D’Amico’s tweet a little over an hour later, thanking the team’s employees once again.

“Thanks but you guys are special to us,” Williams responded. “You guys don’t get the credit you guys deserve for keeping us organized and professional. Thankful for all of you!!”

Thanks but you guys are special to us. You guys don’t get the credit you guys deserve for keeping us organized and professional. Thankful for all of you!! https://t.co/e2Ie1zQn8D — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) November 26, 2019

Williams and the Celtics look to improve their 12-4 record Wednesday when they welcome the Brooklyn Nets to TD Garden. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.

