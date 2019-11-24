FOXBORO — After Rob Gronkowski elected to retire, many believed there was one person above all others who could convince he future Hall of Fame tight end to walk back on his decision.

It was reported a few months back that some recruiting from Tom Brady could sway Gronkowski back to the football field. The Patriots quarterback subsequently made it clear he had no plans to pitch Gronk on a potential comeback. While some might have brushed this remark off, Gronkowski offered some validation Sunday.

“No, no. It hasn’t happened,” Gronkowski said on the latest edition of “FOX NFL Sunday.” “No, I’ve talked to him a few times, but he’s happy and I’m happy so it’s great.”

So, how well does @RobGronkowski know @TomBrady and the rest of his former @Patriots teammates?@PSchrags tests him in this game of "TB6!" pic.twitter.com/UvE5btIt9N — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 24, 2019

Brady and Gronkowski both have plenty of reasons to be happy. The 42-year-old and the rest of his Patriots teammates appear bound for yet another deep playoff run, potentially as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. As for Gronk, he sure seems to be enjoying every venture he’s taken on in retired life.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images