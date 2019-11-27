Marcus Smart is loved by Celtics fans everywhere, but somehow he continuously finds ways to increase that support.

The Boston guard recently joined “The Lowe Post” podcast with ESPN’s Zach Lowe to discuss a host of topics, one being his robe that he often wears into arenas for shootarounds and games. Well it turns out he wasn’t always fond of robes.

“It’s crazy cause I actually didn’t like to wear robes,” Smart told Lowe. “I didn’t really understand them. … But the more and more I would wear a robe, I just kind of got it. It was actually me just being lazy. One day I put robe on and forgot that I had it on and just decided, ‘I’m going to just go to the gym like this and I’m going to just walk outside.’ … And then people started catching on and started liking it.

“They kept telling me to wear it every day and then, ‘Wear the robe to the game, you should wear this to the game.’ And then I wore my first robe to the game and everybody loved it,” Smart added. “Now everybody — when they see me, they think robe.”

It’s certainly become a trend that Celtics fans love, and Smart said he’s going to make it a thing behind the scenes as well with some Celtics employees.

“I’m actually getting the training staff — we’re going to get robes. I’m getting customized Puma robes for us. So when we’re doing treatment, we’ll have a little theme with the robes.”

If the Celtics’ marketing department wanted a bump in sales heading into the holiday season, they’d start selling robes at the team store as soon as possible.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images