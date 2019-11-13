Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s fun to watch Tacko Fall do just about anything.

Riding log rides at Canobie Lake Park? Check. Playing guitar in the Boston Celtics locker room? You bet. Dunking on people without having to jump? Obviously.

Well, now you can add bowling to that list.

Fall was among those in attendance at Marcus Smart’s charity bowling event Tuesday night. And, perhaps surprisingly, the 7-foot-5 phenom can hold his own on the lanes.

(You can click here to watch video of Fall bowling.)

He’s a natural!

The Celtics will return to the court Wednesday night when they host the Washington Wizards. Brad Stevens’ team has won eight straight games.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images