Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick wears many hats within the Patriots organization.

Outside of his widespread coaching duties, Belichick also is heavily involved in making decisions regarding New England’s player personnel. It’s safe to say Belichick excels in the front-office space, as the Patriots deal with roster changeover better than most teams in all of sports.

Constructing what Belichick believes to be an ideal 53-man roster certainly is no easy task, and Boston Bruins president Cam Neely has a great deal of respect for the future Hall of Famer’s fearlessness in making the toughest decisions.

“Obviously different sports, but you do look at it and say, ‘How does he handle certain players at certain ages?’ They have made a lot of hard decisions and moved on from players who have had success in that organization,” Neely said on “The Skate Podcast,” as transcribed by WEEI. “Sometimes they are not going to be popular decisions, but if you think it is the right decision to make for your club, you have to make them. I think that is what he does really well.”

Both the Patriots and Bruins currently find themselves in great situations. New England is inching toward an 11th consecutive AFC East title, while Boston sits atop the Atlantic Division heading into Sunday night’s tilt with the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images