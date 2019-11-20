Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Given the New England Patriots’ success over the last two decades, you’d think they’d have multiple squads near the top of the NFL’s “100 Greatest Teams” rankings.

Alas, only one Patriots group made the cut for the top 15, though New England does own seven spots in the top 100.

The ill-fated 2007 Patriots rank highest at No. 7, a decision that surely will lead to much debate. New England is represented four more times in the top 50.

Here are the seven Patriots teams who made the NFL’s list:

— 2007 (seventh)

— 2004 (16th)

— 2016 (21st)

— 2003 (32nd)

— 2014 (46th)

— 2001 (51st)

— 2018 (79th)

"My goodness, look at what they've done." The 2007 #Patriots came in at No. 7 on the #NFL100 Greatest Teams. pic.twitter.com/am2K7HMJAp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 20, 2019

And here are the top 15:

Top 15 teams in NFL history, #NFL100:

1. 72 Dolphins

2. 85 Bears

3. 78 Steelers

4. 84 Niners

5. 89 Niners

6. 92 Cowboys

7. 07 Patriots

8. 76 Raiders

9. 62 Packers

10. 75 Steelers

11. 99 Rams

12. 86 Giants

13. 66 Packers

14. 98 Broncos

15. 91 Redskins One Pats team in the top 15. — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) November 20, 2019

If you ask us, the 2014 Patriots landing at No. 46 is the decision that deserves the most criticism. You could make a convincing case that the Super Bowl XLIX champions are the best team in Patriots history, even over the 2007 team.

All that being said, rankings are stupid.

