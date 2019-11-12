The Patriots have more than a few pieces in place in order to make a deep playoff run, but Colin Cowherd believes there’s still one aspect of New England’s roster that leaves a bit to be desired.

The reigning Super Bowl champions, obviously, have nothing to worry about when it comes to their head coach and quarterback. The case also can be made the Patriots feature the NFL’s best defense. But when it comes to Tom Brady’s weapons, Colin Cowherd thinks the unit could use a boost.

“I think they still need another offensive piece,” Cowherd said Tuesday on FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd.” I think they have good backs. Mohamed Sanu is clearly their No. 2 after Julian Edelman. They have the most takeaways in the NFL, some of that is they’ve played crappy quarterbacks. They have the best head coach and the best clutch quarterback and they’ll probably play a playoff game in Foxboro. But their offensive personnel, I’ve got to be honest with you. I said this last year and they won the Super Bowl. Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) ended up being so big for them against Kansas City and so big for them against the Rams. Last year’s offense, without Josh Gordon’s speed and without Gronk. They need another piece offensively.”

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

9. ??

8. ??

7. ??

6. ??

5. New England Patriots

4. ??

3. ??

2. ??

1. ??@ColinCowherd reveals his Herd Hierarchy after Week 10, including a new No.1: pic.twitter.com/ntFywtcm80 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 12, 2019

At this point, New England pretty much only has one option for the piece Cowherd believes it’s missing: N’Keal Harry. The trade deadline has come and gone, and the Patriots now are forced to work with what they have. Harry was activated off of injured reserve two weeks ago, but New England elected not to suit him up for the first game he was eligible to play in this season. While this surely came as a disappointment to Pats fans, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels assured Tuesday it’s been “all positive” from the rookie wideout since he returned to practice.

With a Week 10 bye providing him with even more time to prepare, perhaps Harry will make his NFL debut Sunday when New England visits the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images