Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2014 New England Patriots are one of the greatest teams in franchise history, and you could make a convincing argument they actually are the best.

But how do the Super Bowl XLIX champions — who owe Malcolm Butler (and Pete Carroll) an enormous debt — stack up against some of the other iconic teams in NFL history?

NFL Network’s “100 Greatest Teams” special continued Tuesday night, and the folks in charge of the rankings placed the 2014 Pats at No. 46.

Take a look:

No. 46 on the list of #NFL100 Greatest Teams? The Super Bowl XLIX Champions. pic.twitter.com/4AAW1IhKgT — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 13, 2019

Let the debating begin.

(The 2004 Patriots definitely were better.)

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports