Tom Brady and the New England Patriots dropped their first game to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, causing many talking heads to overreact following the loss.

But have people’s opinions changed on the six-time Super Bowl winning signal-caller? Well, NBC Sports Analyst and former NFLer Chris Simms recently updated his quarterback rankings and had Brady locked in at the No. 7 spot, up two slots from his last version. Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, shot up 25 spots.

Check out the full rankings here:

Here’s my updated QB rankings through the mid-point of the season. Remember these are not all-time ranks. (Left off Ben & Cam because they’re done with injuries) pic.twitter.com/NDWkjTKt0a — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) November 6, 2019

Brady has thrown for 2,536 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions over the Patriots’ nine games thus far, resulting in a quarterback rating of 93.1 percent.

Yes, Jackson diced up the highly-touted New England defense, but we’re not sure he’s the fifth-best quarterback in the league at this point. With each game, however, he seems to get better and better.

