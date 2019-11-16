Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colin Kaepernick is holding his workout outside Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, but now we know who he’ll be throwing to.

Wide receiver Bruce Ellington, who played with Kaepernick for three seasons on the San Francisco 49ers, heads a group of five players who were on the field Saturday with the signal-caller, per ABC News’ Kaylee Hartung. Ellington signed with the New England Patriots in March before being released in May with an injury designation.

Panthers safety Eric Reid, former Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys receiver Brice Butler, ex-Tennessee Titans wideout Jordan Veasy and former East Tennessee State tight end Ari Werts all were on the field with Kaepernick on Saturday as well, per Hartung.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images