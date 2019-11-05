Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots suffered their first loss of the 2019 calendar year Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, which caused plenty of overreactions across the sports media landscape.

Colin Cowherd gives a weekly NFL hierarchy on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd,” and the Patriots saw themselves fall five spots in this week’s edition. Why? We’ll let Cowherd explain his reasoning.

“New England, they’re really good. But here’s the issue and it’s not going away,” he began. “They’re not dynamic enough on offense. Tom Brady’s last six games — think about this — seven touchdowns, five picks and an 83 quarterback rating. There’s nobody out there. They’re totally dependent on (Julian) Edelman and now Mohamed Sanu on third down. They have no over-the-top game. They’re on a third-string left tackle and a backup center. They don’t now have a dependable kicker. Their defense is really, really good, but at some point, you gotta be able to get some cheap points. … They have to play perfect offensively.”

Check out his full answer here, beginning around the video’s 3:53 mark:

10. ??

9. ??

8. ??

7. ??

6. ??

5. New England Patriots

4. Dallas Cowboys

3. ??

2. ??

1. ??@ColinCowherd shakes up his Herd Hierarchy ahead of Week 10 pic.twitter.com/4qW8pzVsBc — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 5, 2019

Yes, many of those concerns are valid, but we’re still confident in Bill Belichick’s ability to get the job done as he has so many times before.

The Patriots now hit their bye week before traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images