Bill Belichick has long been thought of as one of the greatest coaches in the NFL’s storied history, but it’s clear many still see him as the best in the game today.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi joined NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Saturday to discuss the New England Patriots’ post-bye week outlook, and expressed plenty of confidence in the reigning Super Bowl champs. Why? According to Giardi, it all starts with Belichick.

“First of all, when I take the Patriots as the best team in the league it’s because Belichick is the biggest brain in the league,” Giardi said. “And I have unbelievable faith, as everybody should, from watching their success that he can fix problems.

“There’s a belief that the offense is going to look a little bit different coming out of the (bye),” Giardi added. “N’Keal Harry, their first-round pick, wide receiver … (he’s) going to get integrated into the offense a little bit. (Mohamed) Sanu got another two weeks in the system to sort of learn the offense. Julian Edelman is playing great right now, basically un-coverable. So I think they feel like with that, and left tackle Isaiah Wynn due back after this week, that all of a sudden the offense is going to look a lot different than it did in the first part of the year when they had their struggles.”

.@MikeGiardi explains why Bill Belichick "is the biggest brain in the league." pic.twitter.com/5Ag7E6ASmM — GMFB (@gmfb) November 16, 2019

Belichick and the Patriots look to improve to 9-1 Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images