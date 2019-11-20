If you’re a college sports fanatic, you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.
It all starts Friday night with two premiere men’s Hockey East matchups as Merrimack travels to UMass No. 13 Northeastern welcomes the surging Maine Black Bears.
Next up is a stacked Saturday, headlined by an Independent football matchup between BYU and UMass at noon. Next are two ACC football games, as Virginia plays host to Liberty and Mercer battles North Carolina.
The Saturday night action will feature two more men’s Hockey East games as Vermont goes head-to-head with Boston University before Maine and No. 13 Northeastern battle in the second leg of their weekend series.
Sunday gives college fans one more day to celebrate their fandom with a women’s Hockey East matchup in the afternoon between Maine and No. 4 Northeastern.
(We previewed all of this weekend’s college hockey action in the latest episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”)
All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.
Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.
Friday, Nov. 8
7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Merrimack at No. 7 UMass (NESN)
7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Maine at No. 13 Northeastern (NESNplus)
Saturday, Nov. 9
12 p.m. — Independent football: BYU at UMass (NESN)
12 p.m. — ACC football: Liberty at Virginia (NESNplus)
3:30 p.m. — ACC football: Mercer at North Carolina (NESNplus)
4 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Vermont at Boston University (NESN)
7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Maine at No. 13 Northeastern (NESNplus)
Sunday, Nov. 10
2 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: Maine at No. 4 Northeastern (NESN)
Thumbnail photo via NESN