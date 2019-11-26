Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Celtics fans are irate over Kyrie Irving sitting out Wednesday night’s game at TD Garden, but how do Boston’s players feel about it?

Irving was scheduled to make his highly anticipated return to Boston on Wednesday in the first meeting of the season between the Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. But the star point guard has been nursing a shoulder injury, which will keep him out of the lineup Wednesday night and perhaps beyond.

Green Teamers have criticized Irving for what they perceive is cowardice on the part on the part of the 27-year-old, who likely was in for a harsh reception from the Garden crowd. However, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown doesn’t seem nearly as concerned, nor as hostile toward Irving.

“Obviously, he’s a great player for them and makes their team better, despite what they probably say,” Brown said, via WBZ News Radio’s Adam Kaufman. “It would’ve been nice, it would’ve been great to compete against a former teammate. Those are always fun.

” … Well, we’ll catch him next time, then.”

Whether Brown was sharing his true feelings on the situation is anyone’s guess.

Following their thrilling win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, the Celtics now are 12-4, good for second in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the 9-8 Nets are seventh in the conference, though Kenny Atkinson’s team is 5-1 without Irving in the lineup.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images