To the outside world, it’s probably assumed the New England Patriots have had the same exact roster for the last decade or so. And to some degree, that isn’t too far off base.
The Patriots have experienced a surprising amount of continuity over their second dynasty. But they’ve had considerable turnover over the last two years, going back to their 41-33 Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Comparing the Patriots’ current 53-man roster to their team from the end of the 2017 season, there are 34 new players in place. The Eagles have lost 27 players and gained 26 new ones since they currently have a 52-man roster.
The two teams face off in a rematch Sunday in Philadelphia.
Here’s who the Patriots and Eagles have lost and gained over the last three seasons:
*Indicates starter
PATRIOTS
Lost:
QB Brian Hoyer
RB Mike Gillislee (inactive)
*RB Dion Lewis
*FB James Develin (IR)
WR Danny Amendola
WR Kenny Britt (inactive)
*WR Brandin Cooks
*WR Chris Hogan
WR Bernard Reedy (inactive)
TE Dwayne Allen
*TE Rob Gronkowski
TE Jacob Hollister (inactive)
*LT Nate Solder
*C David Andrews (IR)
*OT Cameron Fleming
OT LaAdrian Waddle
OL Cole Croston (inactive)
DT Alan Branch (inactive)
*DT Malcom Brown
DT Ricky Jean Francois
*DE Trey Flowers
DE Geneo Grissom
DE Eric Lee
*OLB James Harrison
LB Marquis Flowers
LB Nicholas Grigsby
LB David Harris (inactive)
LB Brandon King (IR)
CB Johnson Bademosi
CB Malcolm Butler
*CB Eric Rowe
S Jordan Richards
K Stephen Gostkowski (IR)
P Ryan Allen
Gained:
QB Cody Kessler
QB Jarrett Stidham
RB Damien Harris
RB Sony Michel
*WR Julian Edelman (IR)
WR N’Keal Harry
WR Jakobi Meyers
WR Gunner Olszewski
*WR Mohamed Sanu
TE Ryan Izzo
TE Matt LaCosse
*TE Ben Watson
*LT Marshall Newhouse
*RT Marcus Cannon (IR)
OT Korey Cunningham
OL Jermaine Eluemunor
OL James Ferentz (practice squad)
DT Byron Cowart
*DT Danny Shelton
OLB Shilique Calhoun
*OLB John Simon
OLB Chase Winovich
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
*LB Jamie Collins
*LB Dont’a Hightower (IR)
CB Justin Bethel
CB JC Jackson
*CB Jason McCourty
CB Joejuan Williams
*CB Jonathan Jones (IR)
S Terrence Brooks
S Nate Ebner (IR)
K Nick Folk
P Jake Bailey
Some thoughts:
— The Patriots’ biggest losses from 2017 are Develin, Amendola, Cooks, Gronkowski, Solder, Andrews, Trey Flowers and Gostkowski. The biggest additions to the 2019 roster are Edelman, Sanu, Cannon, Collins, Hightower, Jackson, McCourty and Jones.
— The Patriots already have lost four contributors to IR this year in Develin, Andrews, King and Gostkowski. Edelman, Cannon, Hightower, Jones and Ebner all were on IR at the end of the 2017 season. Gaining those five players back is more impactful.
— Raise your hand if you forgot Britt, Reedy and Harris were on the 2017 Patriots. OK, now stop lying and raise your hand.
— The Patriots’ defense was in rough shape at the end of the 2017 season with Harrison and Rowe starting. Of course, Rowe started over Butler in Super Bowl LII. Everyone remembers that Butler was benched, but losing Jones was just as significant.
— The Patriots’ defense as a whole is much stronger than the unit that gave up 41 points to the Eagles. Rowe, Richards and Bademosi all played roles in the Patriots’ secondary two years ago. They’re essentially replaced by Jones, Jackson and Jason McCourty. That’s a glow up if we’ve ever seen one. The Patriots were forced to rely on Harrison, Marquis Flowers and Lee given all of the injuries along their front seven. The Patriots’ linebacker corps is a major strength with Hightower and Collins involved.
— The Patriots didn’t sack the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. They’re second in the NFL with 32 sacks this season. The Eagles had a 113.3 passer rating in that game. The Patriots are allowing a 45.8 passer rating this season.
— Fleming started at right tackle for Cannon. The Patriots’ 2019 offensive line is still weaker than the 2017 unit with the losses of Andrews and Solder. The Patriots’ offense as a whole is weaker without Solder, Andrews Gronkowski and Cooks. Getting Edelman back is huge, however, and Sanu was a significant recent addition.
EAGLES
Lost:
*QB Nick Foles
RB Jay Ajayi
RB Kenjon Barner
*RB LeGarrette Blount
RB Corey Clement (IR)
RB Wendell Smallwood
WR Shelton Gibson
WR Marcus Johnson
*WR Torrey Smith
TE Trey Burton
TE Brent Celek
OT Will Beatty
G Chance Warmack
*G Stefan Wisniewski
DT Beau Allen
DE Bryan Braman
DE Chris Long
DE Steven Means
DT Elijah Qualls
DT Destiny Vaeao
LB Dannell Ellerbe
LB Najee Goode
*LB Mychal Kendricks
*S Corey Graham
CB Patrick Robinson
S Jaylen Watkins
P Donnie Jones
Gained:
QB Josh McCown
*QB Carson Wentz (IR)
*RB Jordan Howard
RB Miles Sanders
RB Boston Scott
RB Darren Sproles (IR)
WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside
*TE Dallas Goedert
*OT Andre Dillard
G Nate Herbig
OT Jason Peters (IR)
G Matt Pryor
DE Genard Avery
DE Daeshon Hall
DT Albert Huggins
DE Shareef Miller
DT Anthony Rush
DE Josh Sweat
*LB T.J. Edwards
LB Duke Riley
LB Alex Singleton
S Marcus Epps
S Rudy Ford
CB Craig James
CB Avonte Maddox
P Cameron Johnson
Some notes:
— The biggest change from 2017 to 2019 for the Eagles is at quarterback. Foles started in 2017 with Wentz out. Now Wentz is back and healthy. Wentz is supposed to be a better quarterback than Foles. The Eagles seemed to play better with Foles, however.
— The Eagles have completely turned over their running back stable. Howard and Sanders have been a solid 1-2 punch this season.
— Peters is injured and might not play Sunday against the Patriots. Dillard would continue to replace him at left tackle. Either player will be an upgrade over Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who started at left tackle in Super Bowl LII.
— The Eagles’ secondary was a weakness through the first half of the season, but with Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills back and healthy, it might not be such a rough unit over the second half.
— The Eagles have lost just six starters from Super Bowl LII, while the Patriots have lost 12. It’s rare for the Patriots to face a team with better continuity.
