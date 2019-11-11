Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To the outside world, it’s probably assumed the New England Patriots have had the same exact roster for the last decade or so. And to some degree, that isn’t too far off base.

The Patriots have experienced a surprising amount of continuity over their second dynasty. But they’ve had considerable turnover over the last two years, going back to their 41-33 Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Comparing the Patriots’ current 53-man roster to their team from the end of the 2017 season, there are 34 new players in place. The Eagles have lost 27 players and gained 26 new ones since they currently have a 52-man roster.

The two teams face off in a rematch Sunday in Philadelphia.

Here’s who the Patriots and Eagles have lost and gained over the last three seasons:

*Indicates starter

PATRIOTS

Lost:

QB Brian Hoyer

RB Mike Gillislee (inactive)

*RB Dion Lewis

*FB James Develin (IR)

WR Danny Amendola

WR Kenny Britt (inactive)

*WR Brandin Cooks

*WR Chris Hogan

WR Bernard Reedy (inactive)

TE Dwayne Allen

*TE Rob Gronkowski

TE Jacob Hollister (inactive)

*LT Nate Solder

*C David Andrews (IR)

*OT Cameron Fleming

OT LaAdrian Waddle

OL Cole Croston (inactive)

DT Alan Branch (inactive)

*DT Malcom Brown

DT Ricky Jean Francois

*DE Trey Flowers

DE Geneo Grissom

DE Eric Lee

*OLB James Harrison

LB Marquis Flowers

LB Nicholas Grigsby

LB David Harris (inactive)

LB Brandon King (IR)

CB Johnson Bademosi

CB Malcolm Butler

*CB Eric Rowe

S Jordan Richards

K Stephen Gostkowski (IR)

P Ryan Allen

Gained:

QB Cody Kessler

QB Jarrett Stidham

RB Damien Harris

RB Sony Michel

*WR Julian Edelman (IR)

WR N’Keal Harry

WR Jakobi Meyers

WR Gunner Olszewski

*WR Mohamed Sanu

TE Ryan Izzo

TE Matt LaCosse

*TE Ben Watson

*LT Marshall Newhouse

*RT Marcus Cannon (IR)

OT Korey Cunningham

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

OL James Ferentz (practice squad)

DT Byron Cowart

*DT Danny Shelton

OLB Shilique Calhoun

*OLB John Simon

OLB Chase Winovich

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

*LB Jamie Collins

*LB Dont’a Hightower (IR)

CB Justin Bethel

CB JC Jackson

*CB Jason McCourty

CB Joejuan Williams

*CB Jonathan Jones (IR)

S Terrence Brooks

S Nate Ebner (IR)

K Nick Folk

P Jake Bailey

Some thoughts:

— The Patriots’ biggest losses from 2017 are Develin, Amendola, Cooks, Gronkowski, Solder, Andrews, Trey Flowers and Gostkowski. The biggest additions to the 2019 roster are Edelman, Sanu, Cannon, Collins, Hightower, Jackson, McCourty and Jones.

— The Patriots already have lost four contributors to IR this year in Develin, Andrews, King and Gostkowski. Edelman, Cannon, Hightower, Jones and Ebner all were on IR at the end of the 2017 season. Gaining those five players back is more impactful.

— Raise your hand if you forgot Britt, Reedy and Harris were on the 2017 Patriots. OK, now stop lying and raise your hand.

— The Patriots’ defense was in rough shape at the end of the 2017 season with Harrison and Rowe starting. Of course, Rowe started over Butler in Super Bowl LII. Everyone remembers that Butler was benched, but losing Jones was just as significant.

— The Patriots’ defense as a whole is much stronger than the unit that gave up 41 points to the Eagles. Rowe, Richards and Bademosi all played roles in the Patriots’ secondary two years ago. They’re essentially replaced by Jones, Jackson and Jason McCourty. That’s a glow up if we’ve ever seen one. The Patriots were forced to rely on Harrison, Marquis Flowers and Lee given all of the injuries along their front seven. The Patriots’ linebacker corps is a major strength with Hightower and Collins involved.

— The Patriots didn’t sack the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. They’re second in the NFL with 32 sacks this season. The Eagles had a 113.3 passer rating in that game. The Patriots are allowing a 45.8 passer rating this season.

— Fleming started at right tackle for Cannon. The Patriots’ 2019 offensive line is still weaker than the 2017 unit with the losses of Andrews and Solder. The Patriots’ offense as a whole is weaker without Solder, Andrews Gronkowski and Cooks. Getting Edelman back is huge, however, and Sanu was a significant recent addition.

EAGLES

Lost:

*QB Nick Foles

RB Jay Ajayi

RB Kenjon Barner

*RB LeGarrette Blount

RB Corey Clement (IR)

RB Wendell Smallwood

WR Shelton Gibson

WR Marcus Johnson

*WR Torrey Smith

TE Trey Burton

TE Brent Celek

OT Will Beatty

G Chance Warmack

*G Stefan Wisniewski

DT Beau Allen

DE Bryan Braman

DE Chris Long

DE Steven Means

DT Elijah Qualls

DT Destiny Vaeao

LB Dannell Ellerbe

LB Najee Goode

*LB Mychal Kendricks

*S Corey Graham

CB Patrick Robinson

S Jaylen Watkins

P Donnie Jones

Gained:

QB Josh McCown

*QB Carson Wentz (IR)

*RB Jordan Howard

RB Miles Sanders

RB Boston Scott

RB Darren Sproles (IR)

WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside

*TE Dallas Goedert

*OT Andre Dillard

G Nate Herbig

OT Jason Peters (IR)

G Matt Pryor

DE Genard Avery

DE Daeshon Hall

DT Albert Huggins

DE Shareef Miller

DT Anthony Rush

DE Josh Sweat

*LB T.J. Edwards

LB Duke Riley

LB Alex Singleton

S Marcus Epps

S Rudy Ford

CB Craig James

CB Avonte Maddox

P Cameron Johnson

Some notes:

— The biggest change from 2017 to 2019 for the Eagles is at quarterback. Foles started in 2017 with Wentz out. Now Wentz is back and healthy. Wentz is supposed to be a better quarterback than Foles. The Eagles seemed to play better with Foles, however.

— The Eagles have completely turned over their running back stable. Howard and Sanders have been a solid 1-2 punch this season.

— Peters is injured and might not play Sunday against the Patriots. Dillard would continue to replace him at left tackle. Either player will be an upgrade over Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who started at left tackle in Super Bowl LII.

— The Eagles’ secondary was a weakness through the first half of the season, but with Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills back and healthy, it might not be such a rough unit over the second half.

— The Eagles have lost just six starters from Super Bowl LII, while the Patriots have lost 12. It’s rare for the Patriots to face a team with better continuity.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images