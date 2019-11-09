Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown doesn’t tend to help his cause on social media, but that doesn’t stop him from posting.

Earlier this week, the embattled free-agent wide receiver went on a profanity-laced posting spree on social media just hours after it was announced he’d get a meeting with the NFL over his ongoing investigation. He did eventually apologize for those posts.

The investigation is centered around the sexual misconduct allegations, including rape, that emerged against Brown back in September during his 11-day run with the New England Patriots.

In addition to sexual misconduct allegations, multiple people came out and claimed that Brown either had neglected to pay them for work they did for the 31-year-old, or that they were treated poorly by him in some form or fashion.

And in an Instagram post Saturday afternoon, Brown seemingly took issue with those who have spoken out against him.

Wrote Brown: “Imagine giving people opportunities, and the same people you giving opportunities stab you in the back” #HappyBusinessDay #DailyDepart”

Whether or not this was Brown’s point isn’t totally certain, but he does have a recent history of lashing out against those who he believes weren’t fair to him. Because of that and how closely his message aligns with someone who feels they’ve been stabbed in the back, it wouldn’t at all be shocking if that’s what he was getting at.

