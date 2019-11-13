If you’re a college sports fan, you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.
It all starts Friday night with an ACC men’s basketball matchup as Western Carolina travels south to take on Florida State on NESNplus.
Next up is a stacked Saturday, headlined by an Ivy League football matchup between Penn and Harvard on NESN. Following that are two ACC football games, as Florida State plays host to Alabama State on NESNplus and just a few hours later Virginia Tech battles Georgia Tech, also on NESNplus.
The day isn’t just football, however, as college hoops fans can look forward to a Patriot League matchup between New Hampshire and Boston University on NESN. Finally, UNH heads to Maine to take on the Black Bears in a pivotal men’s Hockey East game on NESNplus.
Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern)
Friday, Nov. 8
7 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: Western Carolina at Florida State (NESNplus)
Saturday, Nov. 9
12 p.m. — Ivy League football: Penn at Harvard (NESN)
12:00 p.m. — ACC football: Alabama State at Florida State (NESNplus)
3:30 p.m. — ACC football: Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech (NESNplus)
4 p.m. — Patriot League men’s basketball: New Hampshire at Boston University (NESN)
7 p.m. — Hockey East: New Hampshire at Maine (NESNplus)
