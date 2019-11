Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox got some good news Monday.

Outfielder/designated hitter J.D. Martinez reportedly is opting into his deal with the Red Sox and will remain on the squad for at least one more season.

In an offseason that could re-shape the Red Sox’s roster for the future, Martinez’s move helps secure the middle of the lineup for Boston moving forward for at least the 2020 season. For more on Martinez, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.