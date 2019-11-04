Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jacoby Brissett has stepped up for the Colts since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement, but gave Indianapolis fans a good scare on Sunday after leaving the game with an apparent injury to his left knee.

But it’s not all bad news in Indy, although it certainly isn’t ideal.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday afternoon that Brissett indeed has a sprained MCL, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. But Reich remains “optimistic” that Brissett will be up to snuff come this Sunday when the Colts will take on the Miami Dolphins in Indy.

#Colts coach Frank Reich tells reporters that QB Jacoby Brissett does have an MCL sprain, as they suspected, and said he’s “optimistic” that he can play on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2019

There’s always a silver lining, right?

